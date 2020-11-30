Colin Thompson, born and raised in the Midlands, has lived in Gibraltar for a few years. His love of art was born at an early age, when he began modelling with plasticine. “Initially, it was just instinctive, but later influenced by Umberto Boccioni, Alberto Giacometti and subsequently by art deco sculptors such as Demetre Chiparus,” Colin reveals.

Colin had had great early success, exhibiting “classical” statue sculptures with art deco influences. Most recently, he created a bronze/gold alloy piece titled: ‘Covid: The Scream’. “Perhaps something we should all do to let off steam when this virus has subsided!” Colin jokes. His piece was inspired by the present benighted times and influenced by Edvard Munch’s popular painting.

Another sculpture in his Covid series is ‘Why Stop at 19? Spikes, That Is’. “Well, it just came to me whilst thinking that this virus pandemic may be the first of many, perish the thought,” Colin laments.

Colin tells us he has quite a few sculpture initiatives and projects in the pipeline, and is keen to get on with these. “After a hectic business career turning ailing organisations around, with escapism from this by extreme rock climbing and mountaineering for many years, I have a lot of catching up to do!”