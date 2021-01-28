Schools to Re-Open After Midterm

The Government has taken the decision to delay the opening of the schools to Monday 22nd February.

This decision is based primarily on the advice received from senior health professionals including the Director of Public Health. The principal driver of the decision is the desire to ensure that all over 60s and the vulnerable and immunosuppressed have had as much immunity as possible from the Pfizer vaccine before the schools are re-opened. This objective is best achieved by keeping schools closed because of the demographic reality that the return of children to school will produce a potential vector of infections in a huge congregation of persons which will likely expose those at risk when children and professionals return home or move about the community outside of the school environment. The discussion has come after a great deal of deliberation and discussion also with the Department of Education and with the teaching profession, both senior teams in the schools and the representatives of teachers in the NASUWT. The Government believes that our children and our teachers would be safe in schools next week, but we cannot be sure of the safety of the effect of opening our schools on the wider community.

While cases in the community are thankfully decreasing overall, there are still several hundred positive cases which include around 70 children of school age, with a total of 136 schoolchildren having so far tested positive in the month of January alone. Given that the school population is not as yet vaccinated, and the vaccines are not yet approved for under sixteens except in exceptional cases, it remains a large potential source of cross-infection, so that opening them is not considered prudent at this time. Cross infection could lead to a resurgence within the community before the vaccination programme is completed and could then lead to the need to close schools again or to further intensify lockdown measures again. The Government wishes to avoid these possibilities as much as possible.

Consequently, the education programme will continue on-line for the next two weeks, with the schools opening one week later after the spring mid-term.

The Government very much regrets having to do this. Government is aware of the pressure on children and on families to cope with the work at home, and on the effects of prolonged relative isolation on the young. On balance, and based totally on health and Public Health advice, it is considered that it is nevertheless the only real option if we are to avoid the risks that would otherwise arise for our elderly and vulnerable to be at risk.