Schools Closure

The Government has today been advised of the presence of legionella bacteria in parts of the water system at some of our schools. As a result, and following advice from the Director of Public Health, the Government has decided to close St Bernard’s Lower Primary, St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph’s Lower Primary and St Joseph’s Upper Primary. The Government expects that the schools will be closed for at least two days. During this time, the water system at these four schools will be be subjected to a hypochlorination treatment. Parents are being notified of the closure of the schools through the normal communication channels. The Department of Education is considering alternative arrangements for pupils and will advise parents accordingly. It will not be possible for the Department of Education to make such arrangements for tomorrow. The Government regrets the decision to close schools but considers that the safety of staff and pupils is the paramount consideration.
Gibraltar
haze
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
93 %
1kmh
75 %
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °
Other Articles
New Park to add to Pedestrianised Green Area in Heart of Town
HM Government of Gibraltar is delighted to announce plans to create a new Park in the area between the MidTown Development and the King’s...
BAKED GARLIC PEPPER POLENTA FRIES
Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! INGREDIENTS 1 18oz tube of polenta 2 tbs olive oil 1 tsp freshly ground pepper 1 tsp garlic powder 1/2...
FIVE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY DESTINATIONS
December is dominated by dark nights, damp mornings, and dreary afternoons. Christmas and New Year are the main events of the month to brighten...