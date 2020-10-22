A scheduled helicopter flight between Gibraltar and Malaga airport, operated by Hélity, was launched today at Gibraltar International Airport. The service will commence on Friday 30th October 2020.

Hélity is a Spanish company that operates regular flights between Ceuta and Málaga, as well as Ceuta and Algeciras, and will now extend the connection between Málaga and Gibraltar. Furthermore, the airline offers other services, including private charter flights, helicopter tours and offshore operations.

This route is designed to facilitate the connection between Gibraltar and Málaga, with a flight time of just 25 minutes and capacity for 15 passengers.

The service will be operated by an Agusta Westland 139 helicopter. The AW139 is a medium size twin-engined helicopter that leads the market in world oil rig operations, becoming a reference point due to its design characteristics, which ensure the highest performance and maximum safety. Designed to perform charter flights and passenger transport, these helicopters enjoy a spacious, comfortable and quiet cabin with air-conditioning. Other important features of this aircraft are a crew made up of a commander and a co-pilot, a cruising speed of 250 km/h, twin-engines and a 3 hour flight-range.

In addition to all the efficient security measures taken by Hélity to prevent the infection and spread of COVID-19, the airflow inside the helicopter is renewed totally and constantly from the outside of the cabin in less than a minute.

The key values of Hélity are contained in its slogan: “Safety, Quality, Agility”.

The airline wants to thank the good reception and help offered by the Gibraltar International Airport staff and the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Hélity say that they are open to suggestions about way to improve their services.

Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “We are very encouraged that during these challenging times another operator is adding a new route to Gibraltar International Airport. This service will provide improved connectivity to Gibraltar and its catchment area, bringing new opportunities both for the business and leisure markets.”

For further information please see: www.helity.es.