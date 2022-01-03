Packing more energy than a Duracell factory on a nuclear reactor, Russell’s strutting, turbo-laugh engine will be in the building live and direct (plus support)!

Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter Russell Kane is best known for his stand-up, panel show and chat show appearances. Currently, he has two top-ten hits – with his BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius, and his podcast Man Baggage. You will also have seen him doing funnies every week on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch throughout the last year.

Previously he’s hosted the BBC’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include The Royal Variety Performance, BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, BBC Three’s Unzipped, and ITV 2’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here Now.

Winner of Best Show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, Russell went on to make history as the first comedian to win both the Edinburgh Award and Melbourne Comedy Festival’s Barry Award in one year.

He has published two books. One fiction, and one banging on about himself and his Dad called ’Son of a Silverback.’

Russell Kane LIVE

Date: SATURDAY 9th April 2022

Venue: ST MICHAEL’S CAVE – GIBRALTAR

Tickets: £25 from buytickets.gi