HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce that it has today signed a collective agreement with Unite the Union in respect of the Postal Grades and Post Office employees at the Mail Centre and Parcel Stores. The lengthy negotiations on the collective agreement followed an extensive review of the mail centre and parcel stores headed by the Government’s HR Department. The new agreement replaces the previous 2003 Collective Agreement and introduces further flexibility in working practices which will become more relevant as technology is increasingly used in providing mail related services.

The Government team was led by Minister Albert Isola with the Director of Commerce Gareth Flower and Collin Yeo, Lyzanne Zammitt Olivero and Nadine Mena of the Human Resources Department and on the staff side were Victor Ochello and Kaylan Lucas from UNITE with the shop stewards from the RGPO. All parties have worked in a fruitful and constructive manner to conclude these negotiations. Minister Isola said “We have some exciting plans for the future of the Mail Centre and Parcel stores which we will now turn our attention to, and I am grateful to all involved in getting us to this stage. We have had some difficult meetings but nonetheless continued to work to find solutions. I am particularly grateful to Lyzanne and Nadine for their relentless support. We must now address the services we offer at the Main Street post office.” The Chief Minister who hosted the signing of the final agreements said “I am delighted that we have been able to reach agreement in this important area, and I am particularly grateful to the staff at the RGPO mail centre who have been very patient with us as we have worked our way through the detail of these issues. My congratulations and thanks to Albert and his team and Victor and the Unite team for making this a reality.”