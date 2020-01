Whether you want to find a starter, main, dessert or even a simple snack, mama lotties’ recipes will be sure to liven up your dinner table and inspire the senses. Mama Lotties wants to share a part of its culture with the world, Gibraltar’s love for food, with so many different nationalities and cultural backgrounds in Gibraltar recipes have developed over the years and the dinner table has changed. Mama Lotties wants to inspire people back into their kitchens cooking those meals that their grandmothers made, to share Gibraltarian recipes that will bring back memories.