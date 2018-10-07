Ronnie Scott To Present the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival!

The Ministry of Culture has partnered with the world’s most famous jazz brand, Ronnie Scott’s, to bring ‘Ronnie Scott’s presents the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival’ to St Michael’s Cave on 8 December 2018.
Founded in London in 1959, Ronnie Scott’s is one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs. Since the early days of Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie and Miles Davis, the club has continued to present the biggest names in jazz as well as the hotly-tipped rising stars, visionary artists and the next big thing.
Headlining the event will be the U.K.’s finest Big Band The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, teeming with first-call players and appearing under the Musical Directorship of award-winning bandleader Pete Long.
The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra comprises some of the greatest talents on the UK jazz scene and presents countless themed shows featuring the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, The RatPack and Benny Goodman, just to name a few. The band can often be experienced at Ronnie Scott’s in London and have performed at countless festivals and outdoor events worldwide.
World famous Jazz vocalist, Georgina Jackson, will join the Big Band in St Michael’s Cave. Having sung with Radio 2’s Big Band and the BBC Concert Orchestra, she is now resident vocalist with Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra and is also in great demand with her highly entertaining trumpet/vocal trio shows.
“I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the Savoy stage with Georgina Jackson on a couple of occasions, on behalf of Children in Need. Her marvellous voice and musicianship, with Ronnie Scott’s band, has been a delight” – the late Sir Terry Wogan
Georgina began her musical career working as a professional trumpet player almost everywhere up, down, left and right of the UK. Working for years with many famous faces, such as Frank Sinatra Junior, Nancy Sinatra and Seal and touring big bands in concert halls, television and radio, Georgina learned her trade as a lead trumpet player.
Georgina and The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will be joined by the local jazz band, Malfunktion led by Gibraltarian Saxophonist, Nick Gonzalez. The band is extremely popular in Gibraltar and Spain with a style that moves away from the traditional Jazz sound to the more up-tempo Funk Fusion arrangements. On the 8th December, they will perform a vibrant and high energy set in St Michael’s Cave.
Not only will the Ronnie Scott’s Presents The Gibraltar International Jazz Festival present a unique night of music in St. Michael’s Cave, but it will also offer budding musicians the opportunity to partake in master classes with world-class musicians. More information on these will be released in the coming months.
Minister for Culture, the Media, Youth & Sport, Steven Linares said, “I am delighted that The Ministry of Culture has secured a partnership to align Gibraltar with one of the world’s most respected Jazz Brands.
Thanks to this partnership, I look forward to some of the world biggest jazz acts visiting Gibraltar in December 2018. I am also looking forward to watching local jazz musicians perform alongside international acts such as The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra.
We have a number of plans in store to involve Gibraltar based entities in Ronnie Scott’s Presents The Gibraltar International Jazz Festival including master classes which will present a unique opportunity for our Gibraltarian musicians to learn from some of the world’s greatest Jazz names.”
A limited number of tickets will go on sale today, Monday 1st October at WWW.GIBRALTARINTERNATIONALJAZZFESTIVAL.COM.
There is an option to buy tickets for a shuttle bus service that will run on the night to transport attendees to and from St. Michael’s Cave.
Ticket prices:
- Standard Seating £35
- Premium seating £50