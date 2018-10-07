Ronnie Scott To Present the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival!

The Ministry of Culture has partnered with the world’s most famous jazz brand, Ronnie Scott’s, to bring ‘Ronnie Scott’s presents the Gibraltar International Jazz Festival’ to St Michael’s Cave on 8 December 2018.

Founded in London in 1959, Ronnie Scott’s is one of the world’s most famous jazz clubs. Since the early days of Sarah Vaughn, Count Basie and Miles Davis, the club has continued to present the biggest names in jazz as well as the hotly-tipped rising stars, visionary artists and the next big thing.

Headlining the event will be the U.K.’s finest Big Band The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, teeming with first-call players and appearing under the Musical Directorship of award-winning bandleader Pete Long.

The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra comprises some of the greatest talents on the UK jazz scene and presents countless themed shows featuring the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, The RatPack and Benny Goodman, just to name a few. The band can often be experienced at Ronnie Scott’s in London and have performed at countless festivals and outdoor events worldwide.

World famous Jazz vocalist, Georgina Jackson, will join the Big Band in St Michael’s Cave. Having sung with Radio 2’s Big Band and the BBC Concert Orchestra, she is now resident vocalist with Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra and is also in great demand with her highly entertaining trumpet/vocal trio shows.

“I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the Savoy stage with Georgina Jackson on a couple of occasions, on behalf of Children in Need. Her marvellous voice and musicianship, with Ronnie Scott’s band, has been a delight” – the late Sir Terry Wogan