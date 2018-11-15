RETIREMENT AT THE PORT AUTHORITY

Congratulations and best wishes go to Joseph Ignacio who recently retired from the Port Authority.

Joseph joined the Port Department in 1975, now the Gibraltar Port Authority, as a Seaman and retired as an Engine Driver. Joseph was one of the longest-serving members of staff and his experience and knowledge has been invaluable to the Port.

On behalf of everyone at the Gibraltar Port Authority, Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port took the opportunity to thank Joseph for his service and wished him a long and happy retirement.