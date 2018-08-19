RESULTS OF A LEVELS

Students received their A-Level results today at the Gibraltar College, Westside and Bayside Schools. As usual, results were issued as from 8 am (in the UK they are released at 9 am UK time) to give students every opportunity of securing their University place.

The overall pass rate was 94%, an increase on last year’s pass rate of 92%.

Worthy of mention are the 9 Gibraltar Scholars, who have attained three As or above. It should be remembered that these results remain provisional pending some remarks which may well result in increases for individual subjects.

The Department of Education, as well as teachers in schools, are on hand to advise, support and provide guidance and assistance to all students, both those who have secured a place at University and those who may need to continue to seek one through the clearing process or who will now be looking at other options.

Minister for Education, the Hon John Cortes, congratulated both students and teachers on their hard work and efforts.

The Director of Education (Designate), Jacqueline Mason commented, “I would like to congratulate all students on their success in achieving whatever goals they have set for themselves. We are all celebrating the culmination of educational journeys, alongside the dedicated staff who have supported these students throughout.”

The Minister said, “Once again students and teachers – and the whole Education support network- have done us proud and have risen above the challenges of these exams. We will be there to encourage those who will continue their educational journey and to support this who want to want now to look at other options. Regardless, they all have a bright future ahead.