Restrictions on Travel by Air Into Gibraltar

As a result of the continued rise of COVID 19 infections arising from the new strain of the virus detected in the United Kingdom (of which one instance has also been identified in Gibraltar) additional restrictions for those travelling by air into Gibraltar have been agreed between the Governments of Gibraltar and the United Kingdom.

The following additional restrictions have therefore been invoked and, unless passengers comply with the requirements and fall within the exemptions specified below, they will be refused entry into Gibraltar.

Only the following passengers will be permitted to disembark:

Individuals who are registered Gibraltarians, either by birth or naturalisation; Individuals with residence in Gibraltar, upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence; Sea farer on transit to a vessel which is berthed at Gibraltar and has immigration pre-clearance letter issued by the Borders and Coastguards Agency; Spanish nationals who are in transit to Spain; Individuals travelling to Gibraltar on transit to Spain and who hold lawful residence in Spain, upon demonstrating satisfactory proof of residence; People who are carrying out a work activity in Gibraltar or who are taking up employment in Gibraltar and who provide proof on arrival; Military personnel who have been issued with Travel Orders; Individuals who hold an electronic letter issued by the Borders and Coastguard Agency granting that individual permission to enter Gibraltar.

The restrictions will apply from midnight on the 23rd December 2020.

These restrictions are in addition to those announced by the Chief Minister yesterday in Parliament on requirements for COVID testing (negative PCR test within 72 hours, or fast test at Gibraltar Airport).