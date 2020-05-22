Restrictions On Gatherings – Guidelines

The lockdown regulations that have been in place restricting movement in Gibraltar come to end at midnight tonight. As from tomorrow the rules no longer apply and the only restriction will be that gatherings will be restricted to 12 people, this legislation has been published by Regulation today. Government have today issued the below guidelines to assist the public understand how the Regulations will operate.

In Gibraltar, we all need to do what we can to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. This is why laws have recently been made which are intended to promote self-isolation, household isolation and social distancing so as to lower the risk that the virus can spread and infect vulnerable individuals in Gibraltar.

Our advice continues to be to stay at home, particularly for those who are 70 and over. This is because despite the very low numbers of infection detected in our community, we must be prudent.

Regulations restricting freedom of movement.

The laws restricting the freedom of movement of individuals expire today at midnight. Visiting friends and relatives will therefore now be permitted.

However, in order to control the numbers in gatherings so as to reduce or avoid the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Government has today published the Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on Gatherings) Regulations 2020 (the “Regulations”).

These Regulations prohibit the gathering of more than 12 persons in a public place or in a private residence subject to certain exceptions set out below.

Is the “social bubble” part of the law?

Gatherings of 12 or fewer people are permitted under the Regulations. It is recommended that you try to gather with the same persons for your own protection and the protection of others so as to limit the number of people you interact with. However, this “social bubble” it is not a requirement of the law.

What is a public place?

A public place is a road, open space or square, public garden, beach, theatre, cinema or place of public entertainment or any other place to which the public have access, whether on payment or otherwise. It does not include a place to which the public do not normally have access such as a school or an office.