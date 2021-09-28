The Gibraltar Health Authority is encouraging parents to be aware of the signs of respiratory illnesses in young children, which result in increasing demands on healthcare services over the winter period.

Respiratory illnesses, including colds and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are very common in young children and we see them every year. For the majority of children, these illnesses are not serious and they recover quickly following rest and plenty of fluids. This year, a number of children have been admitted to hospital with RSV infection already.

Viruses are spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Tiny droplets of liquid can be breathed in directly from the air or picked up from a surface they have landed on, such as on toys or a table. RSV can survive on a surface for up to 24 hours.

Last winter, due to the various restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, there were far fewer infections in younger people. This means many will not have developed immunity and it is possible that we will see more cases this year as a result.

Symptoms of RSV include: