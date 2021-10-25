-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Updated requirements for air arrivals to Gibraltar for 12-16 year olds

The Government has updated the Technical Notice COVID-19 – TESTING AND SELF-ISOLATION REQUIREMENTS FOR ENTRY INTO GIBRALTAR with new requirements for 12-16 year olds arriving to Gibraltar by air.

Travellers who are over the age of 12 and under the age of 17 who have had at least one dose of a recognised vaccine against COVID-19 will no longer be required to undertake a pre-departure test when travelling to Gibraltar. The NHS card issued on receipt of the first dose can be used as proof of vaccination for the purposes of the Passenger Locator Form.

This change in requirements has been agreed upon the advice of the Director of Public Health, following the successful rollout of the vaccine to this age group this week.

Anyone who develops symptoms, however mild, on arrival to Gibraltar should call 111 to arrange for a test.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleKitchen Studios: Drink and Draw
Next articleGibTalks 2022
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR