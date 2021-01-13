Further to the Chief Minister’s New Year’s message, the Ministry of Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port wishes to announce the reinstatement of the motorcycle bays on Line Wall Road which were previously removed as part of the pilot traffic project. The existing motorcycle parking stock in this area has been monitored since the onset and has been found to be near close to full capacity, even during this recent lockdown.

As part of the consultation process with stakeholders and the public, which has been ongoing before the project was announced, during the testing phase and after the practical aspect of data collection, it has been decided to restore these bays in the heart of town, which will facilitate access into the Town Centre for work and leisure purposes once Gibraltar is returned to normality. Works to restore these bays will be completed in the next coming days.

The Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and The Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, said: “I have always said that I will listen to our people. I have been approached by members of the community who have expressed their concerns on this issue. After having taken their views on board, I am happy to announce the reinstatement of motorcycle bays on Line Wall Road. This is further proof that your Government listens to you.”