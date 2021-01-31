Deciding what to wear in the earlier months of the year can be a tricky feat to begin with. We’re right in the thick of the chill at the moment, so warmth and cosiness still remain a top priority. It’s always exciting to uncover new trends, of course, but a new year doesn’t mean that we should carelessly ditch everything from the year before, no matter how much we may want to put 2020 behind us. Luckily, there’s a solution, and it’s not just chucking everything away! A wardrobe detox is a great idea at this time of year, no doubt, but the real beauty of styling is taking items you already own and creating fresh outfits.

Whenever I succumb to the pull of a seasonal trend, I ensure that it aligns with my personal style as much as possible. There definitely have been plenty of situations, however, where I’ve found myself buying into something that leaves me totally stumped just a few short months later, unsure as to how to keep it feeling as fresh and relevant as on day one. What we truly need are outfits that translate seamlessly, no matter what’s required of us, from lounging around at home, to jumping on a zoom call, or even a cute date somewhere (assuming the current situation permits it).

DRESSES

I think it’s fair to say that plenty of our favourite frocks were cast aside in favour of comfies last year, and understandably so! But I reckon it’s time to incorporate dresses back into our day-to-day lives, and there are plenty of styles that are just as appropriate, whether you’re lounging around the house or venturing outside. Why not opt for a little 90s throwback and give your dresses a wintery lease of life by layering up. Long-sleeved knits and polo necks, as well as chunky flat boots, make for great combos, and knit jumper dresses are also pretty popular at the moment.

SECOND-SKIN TOPS

There’s nothing I love more than a versatile basic, and for this coming season, it looks as though ‘second-skin’ tops with cool patterns and colourways are joining the ranks. I don’t know about you, but these really take me back to my Hot Gossip days, and I’m very much looking forward to adding a few to my rotation. They’re adaptable across all seasons, and I dare say they’re more exciting than a standard long-sleeved top or polo neck, adding a pop of colour or funky print, as well as a welcomed hint of elegance to any look.

KNIT RUGBY TOPS

The knit polo is a style I’m very much on board with. Injecting a serious dose of effortless cool along with a pinch of prepiness, it’s a great alternative to your basic T-shirt or simple knit jumper. For an extra twist, why not opt for a jumpsuit version? I’m absolutely lusting over this slick Mango piece; so stylish but also lusciously cosy and versatile!

KNIT CO-ORDS

I’ve been seeing a lot of matching knit vest + cardigan sets floating around the interwebs this month; yet another 90s throwback. Most importantly, they translate well from simply chilling at home, to a lunch or drinks outing (remember those?). If you’re looking for a little extra something, opt for an oversized statement collar to really jazz up any look.

CABLE KNIT JUMPERS

Cable knit jumpers have fast become a go-to in most of our winter wardrobes, and are without a doubt, one of my favourite ways to add some texture. They have a way of looking a little bit more put together than your average knit jumper, and not only are they perfectly appropriate for wearing around the house, but they’re suitable for pretty much any casual occasion.

LEGGINGS

I’m about 8 years late to the party, but I’ve really been getting into leggings recently. Are they even a thing anymore? I have no clue, but what I’ve realised is that if paired in the right way, you can actually create some extremely comfortable yet deceivingly stylish outfits centred around a simple pair of leggings. A few of my favourite ways to pair them are:

1. With any of the above-mentioned trends for a cutesy slightly grungy vibe. For a preppy look, opt for knitted vests.

2. With a longline wool coat or duster jacket for very chic vibes. Chunky flat boots are also one of the key go-to pairings right now. You literally won’t be able to tell the difference between black skinny jeans and leggings (except levelling up in comfort).

3. With an oversized crisp white shirt, for a simple yet streamlined (and Nordic vibes) look.