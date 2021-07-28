-advertisement-
Nuria Harjani, Gibraltar-based business development consultant in the e-money sector has been appointed as Non-Executive Director for Ribbon Plc.

E-money business development consultant Nuria Harjani has more than ten years’ experience within corporate and business development for financial services, Fintech and E-Money companies. 

Nuria Harjani brings with her to Ribbon Plc a carefully crafted network of professionals and entrepreneurs across several major industry sectors in Gibraltar. 

Ribbon Plc is a digital carbon neutral financial services platform that offers accessible UK account opening, swift and high value remittance to friends and family, access to crowdfunding, life assurance and wealth management and insurance, mortgage and personal loans at competitive rates. 

“I’m pleased to be joining Ribbon Plc as Non-Executive Director and bring specific skill sets from my experience in the financial services industry and understanding of the NRI and resident Indian market. I’m looking forward to supporting our executives and creating new strategies to deliver superior customer experience,” says Nuria Harjani, newly appointed NED for Ribbon plc. 

“We welcome Nuria Harjani to her new role as NED for Ribbon Plc. She brings with her in-depth knowledge of key sectors of interest in Gibraltar, and impressive experience in strategic partnership planning and use of innovative technology. Nuria will be an asset particularly in building the Gibraltar business and providing support for the team and our clients,” says Suchit Punnose, Chairman of Ribbon Plc.

Nuria Harjani
