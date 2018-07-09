BAD GUYS DOING GOOD DISPATCHED BY THE IMPERIAL GALACTIC EMPIRE

From a Galaxy far, far away, the RAOB Cardboard Boat Race has been noticed and the bad boys of the Universe, Imperial Stormtroopers of the 501st Legion have been dispatched by the Empire to intercept our event – they are due to enter our Solar System in August and will be deploying troops on August 18th at Casemates Square from 10am.

The RAOB is honoured to announce that members of the 501st Legion will be with us for the Boat Race to assist in raising money for our chosen charities and will be available for photographs and interaction with the public throughout the day!

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet and greet a real-life Imperial Stormtrooper in full 100% movie-accurate armour as Lucasfilm’s preferred Imperial costuming group all over the world.

We cannot yet reveal exact numbers of troopers or who else may be on deployment, but be there to find out what characters turn out on the day – DON’T MISS IT!

Race organiser, Dave Gibbins of the RAOB stated: ‘Negotiations with the Galactic Empire have gone well and the Imperial Representative on Earth has dispatched a phalanx of troopers to investigate our event on Rock of Gibraltar’ – he added that he was overwhelmed by the support given to this event by not only the 501st Legion, but countless local people and businesses and he believes the Boat Race will go from strength to strength to become one of the biggest events on Gibraltar’s social calendar.

For more information on the event or to book Raffle Tickets, visit: www.raobgibraltar.org/2018-cardboard-boat-race

THE 2018 RAOB CARDBOARD BOAT RACE in partnership with Ocean Village

Proudly sponsored by Kindred Group & U-Mee and also, Gedime Motors, SCSI, Ibex Insurance and Monster Energy.

Race Day Saturday 18th August 2018

10.00am Casemates Square – all boats will be on show and the judging will take place

11.30am Crews will carry their boats to Ocean village Marina

Races start between 12 – 12.00 – 12.15pm

All proceeds in aid of

GBC Open Day Appeal &

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association

Race Entrants

We are actively seeking teams to enter their boats for Adults AND Junior races

Registration via the website: https://www.raobgibraltar.org/course-and-entrants

£25 Adults Boat Entry

£10 Juniors Boat entry

ALL crews will be entitled to complementary food and drink

Prizes & trophies galore to be won for 1st 2nd & 3rd places in Junior & Senior categories also for best design, best fancy dress and of course, an overall prize for most Titanic Sinking and a special mystery Buffalo prize that will be revealed on the day!

Grand Raffle

Over £4,000 worth of prizes generously donated by many local businesses

Tickets can be reserved online via the Website www.raobgibraltar.org/raffleprizes – or will be on sale on the day in Casemates between 10am and 11.30am and then at Ocean Village up until the draw.