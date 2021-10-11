On the 21st July 2021, HM Government of Gibraltar issued a press release informing the public of the new COVID-19 vaccination certificate, which has been issued in the same format as the NHS COVID, pass letter.

Fully vaccinated individuals planning to travel by air to the United Kingdom will be required to prove their vaccination status. Passengers are reminded that the original GHA COVID-19 vaccination card is not designed for the purpose of international travel and they must therefore be in possession of the new COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

This certificate carries security features such as silver foil printed logos, micro lettering and fluorescent ink.In addition, a portal has been set up where any third party can verify the authenticity of the certificate with the use of a bar code.

All applications for these certificates must be made online on vaccines.egov.gi and those persons that are unable to apply online may attend the Gov.gi Customer Services centre at 323 Main Street during office hours. Persons seeking this support must take their passport and GHA number with them in order to complete the application.