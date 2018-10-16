Progress Continues in Gibraltar’s EU Exit Talks

An agreement which provides for Gibraltar’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union is almost complete.

There are a few issues that need to be ironed out and the overarching principle of the discussions remains that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia return from Brussels today but are on-call to depart again at short notice. The Attorney General Michael Llamas has stayed in Brussels and Financial Secretary Albert Mena is in Madrid with the Commissioner of Income Tax John Lester discussing fiscal and tax issues.

It is also relevant to note that the backdrop to these negotiations are the wider UK- EU discussions of which Gibraltar is a part. The outcome of those negotiations will clearly have a bearing on the Gibraltar aspect of Brexit.