Pragmatic Play Donates £10,200 to Cancer Relief

Cancer Relief is delighted to announce that Pragmatic Play will be supporting the charity’s upcoming training costs for the year with a hugely generous donation of £10,200. The charity has been growing steadily to meet the needs of the community and this month welcomes several new members of staff, all of whom will require further training to best meet the needs of our service users. Additionally, current staff will be able to make the most of this education funding to improve their essential skills, and undertake specialised further education, allowing the charity to further enhance the quality of care we are able to provide. We will be explaining a little more about each course as they are completed over the coming months, so keep an eye on our social media for more details.



Julian Jarvis Pragmatic Play CEO says: “The pandemic has obviously put health issues into sharper focus – it is important not to forget the other health issues that can significantly affect people’s lives. We appreciate the fantastic work that Cancer Relief carry out in our community here in Gibraltar to support patients and their families in times of great need.” We would like to take this opportunity to thank Pragmatic Play for their generosity and support towards Cancer Relief, which will allow the charity to ensure our staff, and volunteers, provide care and support of the highest professional quality to our community.

John Gordon, Group Senior Counsel, Pragmatic Play, Karen Richards, Cancer Relief Centre Nurse & Rowena Wallace, Fundraising Manager