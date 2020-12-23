Postal Service Disruption

Please note that Royal Mail is suspending all postal services to Europe and international destinations with immediate effect.

All Gibraltar’s mail for international destinations (except UK and Spain) is delivered through our UK mail partners. Therefore, no items for these destinations will be accepted until the service is resumed by Royal Mail.

All mail and postal services within Gibraltar, to the UK and to Spain are unaffected by these disruptions.

It is unclear how long this disruption will remain in place but customers will be informed of any developments.

Yesterday, on Tuesday 22nd December, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office received a truck with parcels and letters from the UK. Postal Workers and HM Custom Officers are working very hard to have all this mail cleared, sorted and delivered before 24th December 2020. At present there are no local backlogs or delays and all parcels/letters that have arrived in Gibraltar have been processed accordingly.

If you are waiting for a parcel, you can register free of charge on epost.egov.gi.