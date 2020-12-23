Postal Service Disruption

By
The Gibraltar Magazine
-
0
130
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-

Please note that Royal Mail is suspending all postal services to Europe and international destinations with immediate effect.

All Gibraltar’s mail for international destinations (except UK and Spain) is delivered through our UK mail partners. Therefore, no items for these destinations will be accepted until the service is resumed by Royal Mail.

All mail and postal services within Gibraltar, to the UK and to Spain are unaffected by these disruptions.

It is unclear how long this disruption will remain in place but customers will be informed of any developments.

Yesterday, on Tuesday 22nd December, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office received a truck with parcels and letters from the UK. Postal Workers and HM Custom Officers are working very hard to have all this mail cleared, sorted and delivered before 24th December 2020. At present there are no local backlogs or delays and all parcels/letters that have arrived in Gibraltar have been processed accordingly.

If you are waiting for a parcel, you can register free of charge on epost.egov.gi.

-advertisement-
-advertisement-
-advertisement-
Previous articleRestrictions on Travel by Air Into Gibraltar
Next articleFreezers To Store COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Gibraltar
Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR