The Minister for Equality, the Hon. Samantha Sacramento MP, recently held a feedback and networking session for all participants of the second cycle of the Ministry of Equality’s Women’s Mentorship Programme.

Following the success of the pilot cycle, the Women’s Mentorship Programme has continued to generate a great deal of interest and has grown from strength to strength. Over 60 participants are currently enrolled in the second cycle of the Programme, which began in July and which will conclude in November.

The Programme is supported by a wide cross section of the community and enjoys the endorsement of key stakeholder organisations including the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce, Girls in Tech Gibraltar, Women in Business, and EY Gibraltar. The voluntary involvement of these key community organisations – who are each represented on the Programme Panel – and the Programme’s high-calibre mentors, are crucial to its success.

Feedback from participants clearly demonstrates the tangible, positive impact of the Women’s Mentorship Programme in promoting Gender Equality in the workplace. The Programme strongly encourages men as well as women from across Gibraltar’s private and public sectors to volunteer as mentors. Through fostering strong individual relationships, the Programme works to break down barriers, as well as actively supporting women to achieve their personal and professional goals.

The feedback and networking session, held half-way through the second cycle of the Programme, was an invaluable opportunity for participants to reflect on and share their experiences, and to expand their Women’s Mentorship Programme network beyond their individual mentor-mentee relationships. The aim is to create and develop a talent pool of participants in order to expand the reach of the Programme and generate further outcomes that have a positive domino effect on the wider community.

An important part of this is developing past mentees into future mentors. Georgina Morello was a participant in the first pilot cycle and now mentors two other women. Speaking at the event, Georgina commented: “I was extremely fortunate and grateful to have His Excellency the Governor as my mentor. As a mentee in the WMP pilot scheme, my mentor helped me gain clarity on a number of ongoing projects, which has proved to be instrumental in my development. I was also able to sharpen my public speaking skills and the overall experience has truly served to boost my confidence and has brought about a heightened sense of self-awareness. This invaluable and enriching journey has empowered me beyond my greatest expectations. All in all my mentor has influenced the way I think, act and innovate, shaping my style and approach to all areas of my life. A mentor in the second cycle, I am genuinely thrilled to be pouring my knowledge, experience and wisdom into others. Helping my mentee develop her skill-set, achieve her peak performance and seeing her grow into her full potential both in her personal and professional life is proving to be highly rewarding and fulfilling on all levels. In summary, the Women’s Mentorship Programme experience is proving to be one of the best experiences of my life.”