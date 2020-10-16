Positive Cases in Schools

There have been 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within government schools since Wednesday evening.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in Westside School and two positive cases have been identified in Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have been conducting interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

Bishop Fitzgerald

These are the third and fourth cases identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and the previous cases. 22 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 20 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the third positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate. 37 individuals within the school setting (3 staff members and 34 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the fourth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Westside

This is the sixth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous cases. 14 individuals within the school setting (0 staff members and 14 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.