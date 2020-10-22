There have been 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 identified within Government schools.

One positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in St Anne’s Upper Primary School and three positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Bayside School.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals. All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

The latest available information is as follows:

St Anne’s Upper Primary

This is the fourth case identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first cases. 4 individuals within the school setting (2 staff members and 2 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

Bayside

These are the sixth, seventh and eighth cases identified within this school. There is no identified epidemiological link between these positive cases and previous cases. 51 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 50 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the sixth and seventh positive cases and all have been instructed to self isolate. 23 individuals within the school setting (1 staff member and 22 pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the eighth positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.