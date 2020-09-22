Playtech sponsors the Gold Cup of the 49th International Mansion Polo Championships

Despite the upheaval caused by the coronavirus, the 49th International Mansion Polo Championships went ahead in August at the Santa Maria Polo Club in Sotogrande.

The French team Sainte Mesme snatched up the title of the Playtech Gold Cup, after beating the Pakistani team BN Polo Team 11 to 10 in the grand final on Sunday 30th August. The Gold Cup is said to be the most important in the Championships, being one of the four most prestigious trophies in theworld of polo.

All in all, polo enthusiasts were treated to 30 days+ of intense competition, with 10 of the best teamsfrom the United States, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Sweden, Ireland and Pakistan.

During the awards ceremony, Georgina Morello, COO Project Specialist & Welfare Officer at Playtech Gibraltar, handed over the Playtech Gold Cup 14-goal handicap to Sainte Mesme. She was accompanied on the podium by the Vice-President of the Andalusian Government and Minister for Tourism, Juan Marín, and the Mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix.

Playtech looks forward to partaking in next year’s International Championships earmarked for August 2021, which also marks The Santa María Polo Club’s 50th anniversary.