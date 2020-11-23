Platinum Jubilee To Be Marked With Extra Bank Holiday in 2022

Gibraltar will mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with an extra bank holiday, making a four-day bank holiday weekend.

In 2022, the May Bank Holiday will be moved to Thursday 2 June, with an additional bank holiday on Friday 3 June to mark Her Majesty’s 70th year as monarch. The four-day weekend is in alignment with that of the United Kingdom, where special events to mark the occasion are also being planned.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo, said: ‘This is the first time that any British Monarch will reach this historic milestone, and it is right that we mark the occasion in this way.’