Plans for HMGoG Schools and Educational Settings

As a result of the increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community, all Government schools and educational settings will be closed for the following 2 weeks, with an initial opening date set for Monday 25th January 2021. Government schools will therefore now NOT open on Monday 11th January. This position will be reviewed weekly by the Government, the Department of Education and NASUWT who will take account of infection rates and hospitalisations in the community as well as Public Health advice in order to arrive at a decision.

St Martin’s School

The Government recognises that temporary school closure is more disruptive and stressful for the pupils of St Martin’s School and their families. As such, it has been decided to review the position of temporary school closure for this school at the end of the coming week, after 5 days of school closure, to see if it would be possible to reopen St Martin’s on Monday 18th January. The nature of schooling at St Martin’s is such that social distancing can often not be maintained and so it is considered that with high prevalence of the virus the risk of infection which could spread within the school, is higher, which is why St Martin’s will not open ion the 11th either.

Contingency Learning

Contingency learning programmes will run online throughout the period of temporary school closure. Contingency learning will commence on Monday 11th January. Programmes will be formulated and managed by each school following guidance from the Department of Education. Schools will be in direct communication with the pupils and teachers will interact periodically with pupils for whom they are responsible. Each school and educational setting will inform its pupils and parents about the details of their programme before Monday 11th January.

The Department of Education has published the Contingency Learning Guidelines issued to HMGoG schools. This document has been developed in consultation with the NASUWT Gibraltar and provides HMGoG schools with guidelines of the expectations on the delivery of the curriculum whilst pupils are unable to attend schools. The guidelines also provide pupils and parents with guidance on what to expect with respect to contingency learning, not only now in the immediate situation of school closures, but also in regard to what to expect as we continue to work through this pandemic. The Contingency Learning Guidelines can be found on www.education.gov.gi.