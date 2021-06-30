It’s summer, a time when adults want to enjoy frozen goods like ice-cream. This recipe turns that ice-cream into a healthy and nutritious snack with all the taste. With this in mind, it’s also a great way of tricking the kids into eating fruit and nuts.

This ice-cream contains three ingredients and if you are not a fan of pistachio, change it for something you are a fan of, like dried apricots, a tablespoon of coconut or pecan nuts.

INGREDIENTS

2 ripened bananas

50g pistachios

4tbps almond milk

METHOD

1. Peel the bananas and chop them up. Place in the freezer overnight or until frozen

2. Roughly chop up the pistachios. This makes it less challenging for your blender

3. Place the frozen banana and the pistachios into the blender and then pour the almond milk in on top

4. Blend

5. Scoop out into whatever moulds you have and place it in the freezer until frozen