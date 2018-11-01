Pilot Residential Parking Schemes – Zones 1 and 2 Changes

Following stakeholder feedback the Government of Gibraltar is pleased to announce changes to Zones 1 and 2 of the Pilot Residential Parking Schemes (RPS).

‘Pilot’ Zones 1, 2 and 3 will continue to be studied and adapted over time following further feedback and recommendations.

The improvements and changes include the addition of Gardiner’s Road area to RPS Zone 1, the change of cleaning campaign hours at Grand Parade (RPS Zone 1), the extension to Zone 2 to include Lime Kiln Road, Lime Kiln Steps, Lopez’s Ramp and Devil’s Gap Road, and the introduction of new motorcycle bays throughout the RPS Zone 2 area.

The latest changes will continue to be monitored in order to assess their effectiveness.

The implementation of designated Residential Parking Zones aims to provide residents of the area an improved chance of parking whilst still supporting the needs of visitors and commercial activity in those areas. The success of the RPS Zones will rely on effective parking enforcement in these areas and will be actively patrolled by the appointed Parking Management Officers (PMO’s).

Information on Residential Parking Zones 1, 2 and 3 are provided within application booklets that are available at the offices of Gibraltar Car Parks Ltd, Unit 99 Harbours Walk, The New Harbours Rosia Road or is available to download from the HM Government of Gibraltar website on the link below:

https://www.gibraltar.gov.gi/new/