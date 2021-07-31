-advertisement-
Recipe by  The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

Pesto is one of those condiments that can turn a wide variety of dishes into something super tasty. I use it stirred into hot gnocchi or with cold pasta which is ideal for parties and the beach. I also like using it in pita bread filled with lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes and vegan cheese. The list is endless. 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 large handful of fresh basil
  • 50g pine nuts
  • 3tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1tbsp virgin olive oil
  • 1 large pinch of garlic salt
  • 1tbsp water 

METHOD

1. Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend it roughly. Too smooth and you lose that nice texture.

2. If you don’t have a blender, smash the pine nuts in a mortar and pestle, finely chop the basil and stir all the ingredients together.

The Gibraltar Vegan
http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan
Vegan since 2015, she is a lover of food and loves to try out new dishes, be it at home or dining out. This passion for creating new dishes led her to invent easy, tasty recipes that anyone can try, and that are now shared with The Gibraltar Magazine readers. Her gnocchi pesto dish is a firm favourite with everyone who has tried it. She loves opening her cupboard, and like an artist who mixes their paints to create new colours, she likes to combine, add and marry up foods with each other to create new dishes. Her mother used to say to her “You have to eat your mistakes”, luckily she said she doesn’t make too many but they are always eaten.

