Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

Pesto is one of those condiments that can turn a wide variety of dishes into something super tasty. I use it stirred into hot gnocchi or with cold pasta which is ideal for parties and the beach. I also like using it in pita bread filled with lettuce, sun-dried tomatoes and vegan cheese. The list is endless.

INGREDIENTS

1 large handful of fresh basil

50g pine nuts

3tbsp nutritional yeast

1tbsp virgin olive oil

1 large pinch of garlic salt

1tbsp water

METHOD

1. Place all of the ingredients in a blender and blend it roughly. Too smooth and you lose that nice texture.

2. If you don’t have a blender, smash the pine nuts in a mortar and pestle, finely chop the basil and stir all the ingredients together.