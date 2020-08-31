Recipe by The Gibraltar Vegan, follow http://www.instagram.com/thegibraltarvegan for updates

INGREDIENTS

500g whole-wheat pasta

300g frozen peas

20 cherry tomatoes

120g vegan pesto (if you can’t make homemade then the brand Zest is a great alternative)

METHOD

1. Boil the pasta, when cooked strain the water away and rinse it under the cold water tap

2. Cook the Petit Pois and cut the cherry tomatoes in half.

3. Stir the peas,, pesto and cherry tomatoes in with the pasta.

4. Keep refrigerated when possible, but it does not need to be refrigerated while the children are in school.