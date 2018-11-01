Parasol Foundation Trust and University of Gibraltar launch Parasol Scholarship

The Parasol Foundation Trust in collaboration with the University of Gibraltar are delighted to announce the ‘Parasol Scholarship’. The scheme has been created to remove the barriers faced by those students who may not be in a position to access higher education for financial reasons.

Ruth Parasol, the trust’s principal benefactress said; “I am happy to provide talented, underprivileged students with the ability to pursue their education in Gibraltar via our Parasol Foundation Trust scholarship in collaboration with the University of Gibraltar.” As well as being aimed at prospective students who are at a financial disadvantage, MsParasol also looks to inviting Gibraltar’s neighbouring communities, “These scholarships will initially target students in La Linea and the Campo de Gibraltar area, with a view to attracting students from further afar, next year once the student accommodation is completed. Gibraltar is a great place to study, a dynamic jurisdiction with an amazing history and an ever interesting story to carry back home.”

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Acting Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar said, “We are extremely grateful to Ruth Parasol and The Parasol Foundation Trust for this latest generous donation. The Parasol Scholarship enables us to widen access to higher education and will have a direct and positive impact on students’ lives”. The commitment represents a continuation of her support of the University of Gibraltar and follows a £600,000 gift by the trust in late 2017.

Ruth Parasol is considered one of the world’s most successful businesswomen. Following the international success of her online gaming company and its subsequent IPO on the London Stock exchange in 2005, Ruth sold her remaining gaming interests to focus on raising her children, diversifying and managing her wealth and on giving back through philanthropy. Following the establishment of The Trust in 2004, Ruth has served as its Lead International Advisory Board Member and as the principal benefactress, having contributed several million to communities in Gibraltar, UK, Israel, India and the United States.

Perhaps a reflection of her experience and success in the corporate world, the Parasol Scholarship covers the full tuition costs for those wishing to study the Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) at the University. The scheme has already started to make a difference; the first two ‘Parasol Scholars’ started their degrees at the university last month. One of those scholars is Pablo Castillo, a student from neighbouring La Linea, who on receiving the award said “I am thankful to the Parasol Foundation Trust for their investment in my future. The scholarship represents an opportunity to study at the University and will enable me to take firm steps towards a career in business”.

Ruth believes in projects that have lasting, beneficial impacts on underprivileged communities, and wants to enable individuals to achieve what she has for herself and her family, “I am delighted that we can now offer Parasolscholarships here in Gibraltar as we have been doing on an ongoing basis with University of San Francisco, Cambridge University, Tel Aviv University and Technion University.” The Parasol Foundation Trust focuses on local and cross-border philanthropic projects in the areas of education, female enrichment, medical research, culture and disaster relief in Gibraltar, Spain, England, Israel, India and elsewhere.