Cancer Relief Gibraltar would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the P J Isola Foundation for the amazing amount of £102,175 raised to date by Peter Isola and Neil Costa in their recent gruelling Challenge.

Little could we have known that Peter’s 7 days 50 kilometre cycle, Neil’s 14 days 10 kilometre runs as well as his head shave in aid of the charity would be such a fund-raising success. The amount raised by a single event is unprecedented in the 37-year history of Cancer Relief. Once again, the community has come together to support the charity when the Covid 19 lockdown was having such a serious unintended knock-on effect on the charity’s regular income.

The charity’s Board of Trustees would like to thank absolutely everyone who donated to the Challenge. Our thanks go to all those family and friends, too numerous to mention individually who so generously donated on the Challenge’s online Just Giving page.

We also would like to say a huge thank you to The Kusuma Trust and the corporate sponsors who supported the event with their very generous donations. These include, Peninsula Petroleum, Isolas LLP/Fiduciary, Anglo Hispano Co. Ltd, BetVictor Ltd, Pragmatic Play (Gibraltar) Ltd, GVC Holdings PLC, Mansion (Gibraltar) Ltd, Callaghan Insurance Brokers Ltd, Restsso Trading Co Ltd, Europort (International) Holdings Ltd, U-Mee, Euroship Supplies Ltd, Logistable Ltd and Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd.

To you all, a massive thank you. You can be justly proud of this significant achievement. The funds raised will be used to help the Cancer Relief Centre provide support to hundreds of patients and carers across 14 services. We act as patients advocates and offer compassionate patient-centred holistic care from diagnosis and thereafter. Our team carries out regular monitoring, assessment, and symptom control care of patients’ conditions. We offer vital emotional and psychological support, not only to patients but also their loved ones. This is what fund-raising ventures like the PJ Isola Challenge enable Cancer Relief to do and this is why we are truly grateful to all our supporters.