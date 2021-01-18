See below for the Chief Minister’s script from today’s press conference at No. 6.

Good afternoon.

Thank you for joining me this afternoon on this very sad occasion.

I want to start by expressing my heartfelt condolences to every person who has lost a loved one or a close friend to COVID-19.

His Excellency the Governor, all my Cabinet colleagues, the Leader of the Opposition and his colleagues, and Ms Hassan Nahon, together with the Speaker of the House and his staff, have all asked me to express their own condolences on this awful loss of life.

We can also be grateful for the expressions of support and solidarity that have been sent from the United Kingdom, from Spain and from around the world.

There is great suffering across our nation.

But we are not alone.

There is great suffering around the world.

The total number of persons who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 45. We have experienced a harrowing loss of life just this weekend alone.

I am shaken to the core by the knowledge that, since I addressed Parliament just 72 hours ago, 21 of our fellow Gibraltarians have died of complications relating to COVID-19.

Gibraltar has not experienced such loss of life in such a short time since the 1951 explosion of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ammunition ship the Bedenham.

Now, 38 Gibraltarians have died in the last18 days since the start of the year.

In the last 24 hours alone, we have lost another 2 of our fellow Gibraltarians to this awful virus. This is now the worst loss of life of Gibraltarians in over one hundred years.

Even in war, we have never lost so many in such a short time.