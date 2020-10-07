Launch of the SYNERGISE project + Fireside Chat with Russ Shaw Founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates moderated by Stewart Harrison Bayside School Head of Physics and Cybercenturion Team Leader on 15th October 10:30 – 11:30 am CEST 9:30 – 10:30 am BST.

Startup Grind Gibraltar is hosting a Fireside Chat with Russ Shaw the founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates, an unrivalled collection of tech leaders, experts and investors uniting the most influential groups in tech. Amongst many of the minority working groups launched through TLA is Tech for Disability. Russ is also a founding partner of London Tech Week, a London Tech Ambassador for the Mayor of London and Advisory Board member for Founders4Schools and the Government’s Digital Skills Partnership. He is a Trustee for Modern Muse Charity, which supports young women and girls who want to study STEM subjects. One of the world’s leading experts on the success of London’s tech ecosystem Russ has been invited to tech hubs around the world to share his experience.

Russ will be talking to Stewart Harrison, a local teacher championing digital skills education in Gibraltar, about using technology to empower people with disabilities, the digital skills gap and the role of tech and startups. This event is aimed at private sector businesses and HR, public sector departments in education, special needs and equality, startups, social enterprises, organisations and anyone interested in understanding the work carried out by stakeholders locally and internationally for:

Transformational impact of tech to unlock people’s potential in the areas of both visible and invisible disabilities

Diversity and inclusion efforts given to disability challenges and gaps

Supporting learning through tech & Tech in education

Tech & Startups as a career choice

Launch: SYNERGISE built by Gibraltar startup Cobovec

A platform dedicated to support students and or young persons to overcome their individual challenges and achieve personal and educational growth by three incredible women Valli Fragoso Founder of local startup Cobovec, creators of SYNERGISE, Nicole Torres Byrne the Department of Education’s Supported Internship and Supported Employment Coordinator & Debbie Borastero MBE Chairperson of The Gibraltar Disability Society.

One of the invisible challenges, Dyslexia affects the way the brain works and processes information. This can make reading, writing and spelling difficult but can also come with talents. Normally dyslexics are very creative, think outside the box and great problem solvers. A lot of these traits are very good for the future workforce as you can see in both EY reports, which you can find on the website www.dyselxia.gi . Dyslexics can at times find change very hard, so things like moving school or house can be extremely upsetting. Going from a school setting to a work setting is challenging for anyone, but for a dyslexic, it may just mean a bit more time is spent helping them settle and getting accustomed to a new routine.

Please join the discussion and find out how we can each contribute in some way to empowering the lives of others! More info and registration startupgrind.com/gibraltar