One Hundred Attend Gender Diversity and Inclusion Training on Unconscious Bias

One hundred representatives from a wide cross-section of the local business community attended the Ministry for Equality’s Gender Diversity and Inclusion training session on Unconscious Bias this morning. The breakfast seminar, held at the Sunborn Hotel, was organised by the Department of Equality and delivered by Jacqueline Alexander and Georgia Rothon from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development UK (CIPD).

Throughout the morning, attendees analysed and explored the effects of unconscious bias in the workplace and its impact on women. The training identified the barriers that prevent women from accessing employment in the private sector, from securing promotion and from returning to work after a career break, and focused on strategies that enable women to take up leadership positions. All attendees received certificates from CIPD (UK).

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I am delighted and encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Gibraltar’s business community to this morning’s training. It is important that we tackle these issues head-on so that we can all be aware of them and adopt effective strategies for solutions that will have a real-world impact. This is one part of my Ministry’s wider, holistic strategy that directly targets the reduction of Gibraltar’s gender pay gap.’