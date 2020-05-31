Hard as it is to believe – given the weaving together of time, dates and even months these days – we are fast approaching summer. Yet, how will our shared experiences of coronavirus and lockdown change this much-anticipated time of the year that most of us look forward to so eagerly?

Summer is a season so connected to a sense of freedom and abandon from our usual day-to-day routines and confines. Numerous gatherings with family and friends, long-haul travels, mini-getaways, slow and easy seaside days and fun nights out happily dot the summer days. So, many of us might be wondering now: how do we ‘do’ summer this year, amidst a global pandemic which may or may not continue to rear its head at any given time or place? In all likeliness, we will not experience a summer similar to those of the past.

What we can do instead, is to be grateful. Grateful that we have another summer to enjoy at all: a treat not afforded to hundreds of thousands of people the world over who have sadly succumbed to the pandemic. We can also be patient: patient with each other, with our bodies, with our healthcare providers, with the state the world is in at the moment. We can be appreciative too, of the simpler things in life. Living in a sustainable manner, focusing less on having more and appreciating the people and things that we do have.

However different this summer might be from summers past, gratitude, patience and appreciation of the simpler things in life will stand us in good stead, no matter the circumstance or the season.

Will you be spending your summer any differently this year? Write in and tell us how!

