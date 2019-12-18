Ocean Village Festive Fun & Santa’s Grotto Raises Over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity

As eight fun and magic filled days at Ocean Village come to a close, the Santa’s Grotto and other Christmas events have now raised over £2,200 for Wobbles Children’s Charity.

Ocean Village was transformed into a marvellous waterfront wonderland, with a host of Disney characters entertaining crowds of excited children and their families, who came down to see none other than Father Christmas, and join the party games, including a Festive Treasure Hunt with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and Catboy and Spider-Man! The Christmas Market sold delicious treats and unique gifts, with stall rental income being donated to the charity.

The festivities at Ocean Village began with the big ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ which took place on 26th November, and hundreds of people sung and danced in an authentic Disney Singalong Street Party.

Joining the celebrations were none other than Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen, Captain America, Spiderman and Iron Man who entertained and danced with the crowds of awe-struck children. Stylos Dance Studios performed an emotive Superheroes routine dancing down the promenade. As the sun dipped behind the horizon, the Stagecoach Gibraltar choir took centre stage and sang their hearts out as the Christmas lights lit up the promenade.

Frankie Hatton, Founder of Wobbles said, “Wobbles was thrilled to be chosen by Ocean Village as the beneficiary of their ‘Christmas Lights Switch On’ and Santa’s Grotto experience. As a children’s charity, seeing the children arriving in their droves for just over a week to meet Santa and the other Disney characters was a really worthwhile and rewarding experience for us.”

“Wobbles would like to thank Ocean Village, all the sponsors and all the businesses along the promenade. Special thanks must go to Emilia Hazell-Smith, who worked laboriously creating and organizing this fantastic Christmas festival. All I can do is guarantee that every penny raised will be used to make the children of Gibraltar happier and loved. Wobbles are very grateful, and we really do believe in the magic of Christmas, and we saw that on every child’s face! Thank you to everyone involved.”

Emilia Hazell-Smith, Marketing & Events at Ocean Village said: “We are thrilled with the amount that we have raised for Wobbles Children’s Charity during this Christmas period. We couldn’t have pulled off such a successful event without the help and generosity of the volunteers and sponsors O’Reilly’s, OV Express and Morrisons. This year was the most wonderful Christmas yet and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the following years!”