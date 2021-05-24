Oboe Recital

The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society is privileged to welcome principal oboist of The Berliner Philharmoniker, Albrecht Mayer in a recital with pianist Kimiko Imani on Thursday 27th May 2021 at 8:00pm at the Convent Ballroom. The programme includes popular works by Klemcke, Kabelak, Mozart, J.S. Bach amongst others

The concert is open to the public and this is the first time, since last year, that a concert will be held with a live audience. The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society advise their patrons and guests that the following will be required on arrival at the concert: “Proof of full vaccination prior to the event (double dose), OR proof that they have contracted Covid-19 in the last 180 days OR a negative lateral flow test on the day of the event”

Albrecht Mayer was awarded the ETA-Hoffmann Prize by his home town of Bamberg, Germany, in December 2006. He has been honored with the Echo Prize by the German Phono-Akademie three times, twice as Instrumentalist of the Year. In 2013 he was inducted into the Gramophone “Hall of Fame” and also awarded the Bavarian Culture Prize. He is internationally known as a soloist and chamber musician, and has made several recordings.

Albrecht Mayer’s first encounter with music was as a child, singing in the Cathedral Choir in his home city of Bamberg, and perhaps it was this early experience that still imbues his oboe playing with a warm singing quality that has audiences and critics alike paying homage to a remarkable player. His music-making constantly invites superlatives: people talk of a “divine spark” and how he has elevated the “miraculous oboe” to become an “instrument of seduction”.

He studied with Gerhard Scheuer, Georg Meerwein, Maurice Bourgue and Ingo Goritzki and began his professional career in 1990 as principal oboist of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra. Since 1992 he has occupied the same position with the Berliner Philharmoniker, despite his growing renown as a concert soloist. Among the most sought-after oboists of our time, he has appeared as a soloist with Claudio Abbado, Sir Simon Rattle and Nikolaus Harnoncourt. In 2007 he made his Carnegie Hall debut with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Chamber music is also important to Mayer, and he performs it regularly in concert.

The Japanese-born pianist, Kimiko Imani, made her successful debut as a soloist with the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, performing S. Rachmaninov’s Second Piano Concerto at the Suntory Hall (Tokyo). Alongside solo engagements with renowned orchestras in Japan and Germany, her concert activities also include regular participation in international

James Lasry, Chairman of The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, commented: “The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society is delighted to welcome back its audience to live concerts. We are so happy that we are able to present Albrecht Mayer who is one of the greatest oboists of our times and who has performed in Gibraltar on several occasions.”

music festivals and concert series in Europe and Asia (including Tokyo Spring, SONY Music Foundation, El Palau de la Música Catalana, F.Poulenc Musikfestival-Pentecôte en Berry and Festival Ljubljana).

Her artistic development was particularly influenced by her studies in Germany at the Hochschule für Musik Detmold under the exceptional pianist, Anatol Ugorski. Since the completion of her Konzertexamen and various successes at competitions (including the GWK Music Prize), her passion and commitment have increasingly also been directed towards chamber music. Especially in the woodwind scene, she has gained a considerable reputation for herself, resulting in a range of musical projects with world renowned soloists, such as Emanuel Abbühl, Sergio Azzolini, Maurice Bourgue, Albrecht Mayer, Lucas Macias Navarro, Guilhaume Santana.

She also performs with the internationally successful violinist, Keiko Urushihara, and with the string soloists of significant orchestras.

Kimiko Imani currently teaches at the Universität der Künste Berlin und der Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin.

Tickets priced at £22.00 are available from Sacarello’s coffee shop – restaurant in Irish Town and The Silver Shop at 222 Main Street or online at www.buytickets.gi A limited number of tickets at £10.00 are available to senior citizens and students via the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. Further information on + 350 200 72134 / [email protected] OR [email protected]