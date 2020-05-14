Nourishing the Community

Health & wellness brand Supernatural has provided an invaluable Meal Donation Service to Support the most vulnerable.

Supernatural (www.supernatural.gi) the health-focused restaurant, café and catering company, which has two hubs in the World Trade Center and Atlantic Suites Europort, is supporting the local community through its meal donation service, designed to feed those most in need.

The easy meal donation solution, in partnership with SMARTKITCHEN, is easy to purchase in one simple click on the Supernatural website and costs just £4.00 per meal.

And for every meal that is donated, the brand will match it with another. Delivering two meals to the people that need it most.

The initiative allows the community to reach out and directly help those most in need, in the form of nourishing, delicious and nutritious dishes. Donors can even decide who receives their meal, from a choice of Homeless Citizens, Elderly People, and those in need the most.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, Supernatural has donated over 2000 meals.

Supernatural Founder Dan Thomson says: “Supernatural has been part of the Gibraltar community for a number of years now and we have always been proud to offer our local guests a space to gather, socialise and enjoy nourishing, health focused meals.

“In these times of unprecedented crisis, we are honoured to be able to utilise our resources and skills for the good of the emergency services, who have been working so tirelessly, and of course for those most vulnerable and in need.

“We really have made the donation process as simple and as accessible as possible via a simple online purchase on Supernatural’s website. And as we are matching each contribution, donors can feed someone who needs it most, two nourishing meals for just £4.00.

“We are all in this together and by working as a community during this time, we can get through it in the best way possible and rebuild our future in the new normal.”

If you feel you qualify for a donation and would like to apply for meals, simply get in touch via gib@sprntrl.co.uk or via the Supernatural Facebook page.