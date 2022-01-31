Recipe by Rosanna Morales @rosannasvegannutrition
This simple, hearty North African style stew is quick and easy to prepare. This recipe is a guide so you can use any vegetables – I’ve used zucchini, flat green beans, carrots, potatoes, chickpeas, and an onion. I have also included a nice combination of spices (paprika, coriander cumin, cinnamon, cardamon, black pepper, turmeric, fennel, and oregano) that will give this dish the lovely complex flavours you expect from Moroccan-style dishes.
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tsp. minced ginger
- Spices
- 1 cup puréed tomato
- 1¼ cups water
- Pinch of sea salt
- 1 tsp. lemon zest
- 1 bay leaf
- Vegetables
- Tin of chickpeas
- ¼ cup olives
- small handful of dried cherries or raisins or prunes
Directions
1. Sauté the onions, garlic, and ginger until softened then add in the spices. After a few seconds add tomato, water, salt, lemon, and bay leaf.
2. Add in the vegetables and let it boil for about 2-3 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and leave it to simmer, completely covered, for 20 minutes.
3. Scatter in the olives and raisins. Cover again and continue to simmer for another 5-10 minutes
4. Serve with sprinkling of herbs and sesame seeds.