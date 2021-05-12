-advertisement-
Mask wearing requirements for catering staff relaxed for staff who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

Due to the successful vaccination rollout, the high uptake of the vaccine by catering staff and subsequent low prevalence of COVID-19 in Gibraltar, there will be a dispensation from mask wearing by catering staff who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

The condition to wear a mask continues to be a requirement of the establishment’s permit to operate and establishments shall be subjected to spot checks on those relying on the dispensation. The onus is on those relying on the dispensation to prove that they have received 2 doses of the COVID vaccine. It shall therefore be the responsibility of all members of staff not wearing a mask a to carry their vaccination card at all times.

Any establishment failing to comply by its permit conditions on mask wearing by staff is at risk of having its operating licence revoked.

Additionally, a failure to comply with such conditions may result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice or the matter being proceeded with in the magistrates’ court.

Avatar
The Gibraltar Magazine
https://thegibraltarmagazine.com
The Gibraltar Magazine is your monthly business, entertainment, and lifestyle source. Providing the community with the latest breaking news and quality content since 1995. Every month, 100 pages are packed with gripping features from a cross- section of the Gibraltarian community in business, culture and leisure. We have pledged to support the wealth of local talent, constantly promoting young artists, musicians, authors and entrepreneurs and presenting what’s on around the Rock. In the business section, we focus on finance, property, and gaming industries. Embracing the latest technology and updating our website daily, we’re able to provide increased and up-to-the-minute information. The magazine has been operating for 25 years, which speaks volumes for our forward-thinking team who strive to take a fresh direction each month, as well as our loyal readership and confidence of advertisers.

