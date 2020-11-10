-advertisement-
Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar can confirm that crossing from Gibraltar into Spain continues to happen and flow normally.

The Government of Gibraltar has not applied any restrictions at the frontier on entry into Gibraltar.

The controls on movement in Spain imposed by the national and regional governments in Spain do NOT affect the right of access to Spain from Gibraltar.

Once in Spain, the relevant restrictions apply. Citizens should familiarise themselves with these restrictions. In short, the Government understands that movement outside of La Linea and back will only be possible for certain limited purposes (such as work, medical appointments and other essential circumstances).

The Government will continue to make information available as and when circumstances change.

