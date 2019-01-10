No Deal Brexit – Identity Cards and Travel Documents

In November, the European Union and the United Kingdom concluded the terms of an agreement for the orderly departure of the UK from the European Union. Gibraltar was part of that agreement. The Withdrawal Agreement includes a transitional phase until the end of 2020, which also covers Gibraltar.

This agreement is subject to ratification by the UK Parliament and by the European Parliament.

In the meantime, planning continues for the eventuality that the UK and Gibraltar leave the European Union without this agreement.

In the event of a no deal Brexit the use of Gibraltar ID cards, for EU travel purposes, may no longer be allowed. The Government urges all citizens to make provisions to be in possession of a valid passport as at 29th March 2019. The Government published in September this year the guidance notes on passports for your information, which we have included below:

Guidance Note – Passport

If the UK leaves the EU without a deal, the changes to the entry requirements for British passport holders, including those with passports issued by the Crown Dependencies (Guernsey, Isle of Man and Jersey) and Gibraltar, travelling to Schengen area countries will be applicable with effect from 30 March 2019.

British passport holders, including holders of passports issued by Gibraltar, will be considered third-country nationals under the Schengen Border Code and will, therefore, need to comply with different rules to enter and travel around the Schengen area.

According to the Schengen Border Code, third country passports must:

• have been issued within the last 10 years on the date of arrival in a Schengen country, and