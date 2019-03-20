No Deal Brexit: Driving Licences

1. Brexit with a Withdrawal Agreement

In November 2018, the European Union and the United Kingdom concluded the terms of a Withdrawal Agreement for the orderly departure of the UK from the European Union. Gibraltar was part of that Agreement.

The Agreement includes a transitional period until the end of 2020, which also covers Gibraltar. This Agreement has been debated at length and voted upon but it is still subject to ratification by the UK Parliament and by the European Parliament.

If the Withdrawal Agreement is approved, then until the end of 2020 there will be no change to the driving licences that motorists from Gibraltar may use in the EU, including Spain, until at least the end of the transitional period and no additional permits will be required.

2. Brexit without a Withdrawal Agreement – No Deal

How would drivers in Gibraltar be affected if UK leaves the EU without agreement (a ‘no deal’ scenario)?

If the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 without a deal, find out how this would affect access to Spain for drivers holding a Gibraltar issued driving licence.

This guidance explains the additional documents you would need, as well as your driving licence, to drive in Spain after 29 March 2019 if the UK leaves with no withdrawal agreement.

Before 29 March 2019

Your driving licence is valid in Spain. As long as you hold a Gibraltar licence, you can drive for both work and leisure purposes throughout Spain without other driving documents.

After March 2019 if there is no deal