NEW YEAR’S – YOUR MESSAGES ON TV

The organisers of the New Year’s Eve celebrations are inviting the community to submit video messages for inclusion in the special ‘Watch at Home’ edition.

As many messages as possible will be included and producers say those that are original, different and short have the best chance to make it on air during the special show that starts at 11pm.

The evening will be hosted by James Neish and Christian Santos and includes performances by local artists with the countdown to midnight live.

James said: “We want to get as many people as possible to be involved and are looking for fun and inspiring messages that will help lift everyone’s morale as a difficult year comes to an end. Or just simply get together with your loved ones and scream Happy New Year Gibraltar.”

Christian added: “Ultimately we are hoping for a variety of messages, they can be as silly as people want them to be. The important rule is to make them short and stick to all Covid-19 rules and restrictions.”

Messages can be submitted via WhatsApp on 54077766.

The New Year’s Eve celebrations are produced by GibMedia for Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The show can be watched on GBC TV or ONLINE on the GCS Facebook page.

The public is reminded that there will be no live event at Casemates this year and is encouraged to welcome 2021, and see out 2020, in the comfort of their home.