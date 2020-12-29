Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the programme of events for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the now traditional format held at Casemates Square has been cancelled. To ensure the celebration is given the importance it deserves GCS has been working closely with GibMedia to provide a special show that can be enjoyed by everyone on TV and online.

The New Year’s Eve countdown will be presented by James Neish and Christian Santos and will include a pre-recorded variety show style evening with performances by local singers and dancers. This is in line with Public Health guidelines.

Local band Jetstream, who will be joined by musician friends, will take over the party shortly after the midnight chimes.

This exciting programme can be viewed live on Thursday 31st December 2020 on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page from 11pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services invites the community to view and enjoy the programme from the comfort of their homes.

A number of messages using the #NYEGib on the night will also be read out by the presenters.

People are encouraged to contribute with their messages. See here for more information.