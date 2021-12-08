-advertisement-
Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is pleased to announce the programme of events for the forthcoming New Year’s Eve Celebrations.

Sadly, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event once again returns to the screens. GCS has been working closely with GibMedia to provide a special show that can be enjoyed by everyone on TV and online. The team will build on the successful show televised last year at the height of lockdown and which won widespread praise from our community.

The New Year’s Eve countdown will be presented by James Neish. The variety show style evening will include performances by Andrea Simpson and the GAMPA cast of Legally Blonde the Musical & Back to the 90’s. There will also be music from local band Eclipse & The Adrian Pisarello Band Universe plus more.

This exciting programme can be viewed live on Friday 31st December 2021 on GBC TV and the GCS Facebook page from 11:15pm.

Gibraltar Cultural Services invites the community to view and enjoy the programme from the comfort of their homes.

A number of messages using the #NYEGib on the night will also be read out by the presenters.

