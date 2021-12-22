New Year’s Eve Fundraiser

Cresceré Rose, a non-profit organisation registered in England and based in Gibraltar, will be hosting a New Years Eve fundraiser event at Bruno’s on the 31st December, from 8pm until close.

There will be raffles, auctions and prizes up for grabs, including vouchers and items from businesses around the Rock such as the Sunborn, Inkspire, The Skull, The Clipper and one of their sponsors, Lincoln Red Imps FC.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will be going to two orphanages in Africa; one in Togo and the other in Uganda. They’ll be using the donations to arrange a Christmas meal and celebrations with the children and, if there’s enough, with the local community too!

There’ll be live videos to watch on Christmas Day or after, so donors can see the smiles they helped to create on Instagram accounts: @yahweh_children_ministries and @kingdomcarelove.

You can see pictures and videos about this at @crescere.rose.

Find out more about Cresceré Rose, their 3 main missions, 3 promises, past and present projects, future plans and goals, sponsors and more at: www.crescererose.com.